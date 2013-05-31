BRIEF-Meetme to acquire if(we)
* Meetme Inc -deal expected to contribute at least $9.0 million in adjusted ebitda
May 31 A federal appeals court has revived British buyout mogul Guy Hands' lawsuit against Citigroup Inc over his takeover of music group EMI.
The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Friday said U.S. District Judge Jed Rakoff in Manhattan incorrectly instructed the jury on the relevant English law, and directed that the case be sent back for a new trial.
The jury had found that Citigroup was not liable for fraudulent misrepresentation to Hands' Terra Firma Capital Partners over the EMI transaction.
* Meetme Inc -deal expected to contribute at least $9.0 million in adjusted ebitda
March 6 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Monday:
NEW YORK, Feb 27 Billionaire investor Warren Buffett told CNBC on Monday his conglomerate Berkshire Hathaway Inc had more than doubled its stake in Apple Inc. since the end of 2016, making it one of Berkshire's biggest equity holdings, and that U.S. stocks overall were not in "bubble territory."