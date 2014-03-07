By Jonathan Stempel
NEW YORK, March 7 British financier Guy Hands
has ended his long-running U.S. lawsuit accusing Citigroup Inc
of defrauding him into buying music company EMI Group Ltd
but plans to keep pursuing the case in England.
Citigroup and Hands' private equity firm, Terra Firma
Capital Partners, agreed to the dismissal of all claims in the
U.S. case, "without prejudice to plaintiffs' rights to re-file
those claims in England," according to a Friday court filing.
The filing ends more than four years of U.S. litigation over
Terra Firma's 4 billion pound (US$6.7 billion) purchase in 2007
of EMI, whose catalog has included artists like the Beatles,
David Bowie, Coldplay, Katy Perry, Pink Floyd and Snoop Dogg.
"Terra Firma and Citigroup have together decided that their
disputes should be resolved in one set of proceedings," the
parties said in a joint statement. "The parties have consented
to the transfer of the claim before the New York court to
England, to be consolidated with the proceedings that are
ongoing before the English court."
Hands had sued in December 2009, claiming that a Citigroup
banker induced him to overpay for EMI by falsely telling him
that a high bid was needed to top a rival bidder.
Citigroup eventually seized EMI and sold it in pieces after
Terra Firma defaulted on some loans. The bank has denied
wrongdoing and said Hands sued because of buyer's remorse.
Hands had been seeking $2 billion of damages in the U.S.
lawsuit, and a second trial had been scheduled for July 7 before
U.S. District Judge Jed Rakoff in Manhattan.
Citigroup had prevailed in a November 2010 trial, but a
federal appeals court voided that verdict because Rakoff had
instructed jurors improperly on the English law that governed
the case.
Prior to Friday's dismissal, Citigroup had accused Hands of
engaging in "legal tourism" by trying to press his fraud claims
in both the United States and England.
The case is Terra Firma Investments (GP) 2 Ltd et al v.
Citigroup Inc et al, U.S. District Court, Southern District of
New York, No. 09-10459.