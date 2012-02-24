MUMBAI/HONG KONG Feb 24 Citigroup Inc has raised $1.95 billion by selling its entire stake in India's Housing Development Finance Corp at 657.50 rupees a share, three sources with direct knowledge of the deal said on Friday.

The transaction is the largest share sale this year in India and comes close on the heels of investors such as Carlyle paring their stakes in Indian companies after a surge in share prices in 2012. ($1=49 rupees) (Reporting by Sumeet Chatterjee, Denny Thomas and Elzio Barreto; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)