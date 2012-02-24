BRIEF-Parkway agrees to sell 49pct interest in Houston Greenway Portfolio
MUMBAI/HONG KONG Feb 24 Citigroup Inc has raised $1.95 billion by selling its entire stake in India's Housing Development Finance Corp at 657.50 rupees a share, three sources with direct knowledge of the deal said on Friday.
The transaction is the largest share sale this year in India and comes close on the heels of investors such as Carlyle paring their stakes in Indian companies after a surge in share prices in 2012. ($1=49 rupees) (Reporting by Sumeet Chatterjee, Denny Thomas and Elzio Barreto; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)
* Canada pension plan investment board signs agreement to acquire 24.5% interest in houston office portfolio
SAO PAULO, Feb 17 A federal judge in Brazil on Friday suspended an order that required two units of construction firm Odebrecht to make monthly payments amounting to 3 percent of their monthly revenues to a government account, according to a court document.