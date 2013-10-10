Taiwan's Cathay Financial in talks to buy Bank of Nova Scotia's Malaysia unit
TAIPEI, March 9 Taiwan's Cathay Financial Holding Co said on Thursday that it is in exclusive talks to acquire the Malaysian unit of Canada's Bank of Nova Scotia.
Oct 10 Barbara Desoer, former head of the mortgage business at Bank of America Corp, has agreed to join Citigroup Inc as an executive in its banking subsidiary.
Citibank N.A. Chief Executive Gene McQuade said in an internal memo on Thursday that Desoer will serve as the unit's chief operating officer, effective Oct. 15. A copy of the memo was seen by Reuters.
Desoer had a 35-year career at Bank of America, leading the bank's combined home loan business after the acquisition of Countrywide Financial in 2008. She retired in February 2012.
Prior to Brian Moynihan's rise to the top spot at the Charlotte, North Carolina-based bank in January 2010, Desoer was considered a candidate for chief executive. She was effectively demoted in October 2011 when the mortgage business was folded into Bank of America's consumer business under David Darnell.
News of Desoer's hiring at Citigroup was first reported by American Banker.
TAIPEI, March 9 Taiwan's Cathay Financial Holding Co said on Thursday that it is in exclusive talks to acquire the Malaysian unit of Canada's Bank of Nova Scotia.
SAN FRANCISCO, March 8 An investor group led by former music executive Edgar Bronfman Jr has dropped out of bidding for Time Inc, the publisher of People and Sports Illustrated magazines, according to a source familiar with the matter.
* Expectations of strong U.S. payrolls after blockbuster ADP data