Oct 14 Citigroup Inc has appointed Elinor Hoover co-head of investment banking for consumer products, a role she will share with Jeffrey Schackner, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters.

Hoover joined Citigroup in 2011, working first as vice-chairman of capital markets origination and later as global co-head of Citi's financial strategy and solutions group.

Prior to Citigroup, Hoover spent more than a decade at Morgan Stanley.

Elinor serves as vice chairman of the Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center, where she has been a board member since 2009. She is also an advisory director at the Bloomingdale School of Music, a non-profit that provides education to the New York community. (Reporting by Lauren Hirsch in New York; Editing by Bill Rigby)