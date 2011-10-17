PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Feb 10
Feb 10 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
(Corrects analysts' average estimate in fifth paragraph to 81 cents per share from 84 cents)
* Q3 EPS $1.23 vs 72 cents a year ago
* Results include $1.9 billion accounting gain
* Non-accrual loan portfolio shrinks
* Shares up 1 percent in premarket trading
Oct 17 Citigroup Inc (C.N) reported higher third-quarter earnings on Monday as the bank set aside less money to cover bad loans and recorded an accounting gain banks can take in turbulent markets.
Citigroup, the third-largest U.S. bank by assets, reported net income of $3.77 billion, or $1.23 per share, up from $2.17 billion, or 72 cents per share, a year earlier.
The latest results included a pre-tax gain of $1.9 billion, or 39 cents per share, due to the bank's widening credit spreads during the quarter.
Excluding that gain, Citi earned $2.6 billion, or 84 cents per share.
It was not immediately clear if the results were comparable with analysts' average earnings forecast of 81 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The bank -- which received two U.S. government bailouts at the height of the financial crisis -- is seeing its problem loan portfolio shrink.
Nonaccrual loans fell to $7.95 billion from $12.46 billion in the same quarter last year.
The bank's share price has fallen about 40 percent this year, in line with declines for other large banks.
Citigroup shares rose 1 percent in premarket trading to $28.67 after the quarterly results were announced. (Reporting by Joe Rauch in Charlotte, N.C.; editing by John Wallace)
Feb 10 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
BEIJING, Feb 10 China's red-hot commodities buying continued at a near record pace last month, defying the seasonal holiday slowdown, as utilities, steel mills and oil refiners sought foreign coal, iron ore and crude to replenish lower domestic supplies.
BRUSSELS, Feb 10 Arcelormittal sees global apparent steel consumption growth growing by between 0.5 and 1.5 percent in 2017 after a 1.0 percent expansion in 2016.