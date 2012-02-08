* NY regulators investigating force-placed insurance

* Citimortgage is urged to comply with subpoena

Feb 8 New York regulators on Wednesday urged Citigroup's mortgage unit to stop resisting and comply with a subpoena related to an investigation of the force-placed insurance industry.

In January the New York Department of Financial Services issued subpoenas to roughly two dozen insurers and mortgage servicers, including Citigroup's Citimortgage unit, looking for evidence of abuses in the market.

Force-placed insurance has long been controversial because homebuyers are forced to purchase such policies, which protect their lenders, and the costs are typically much higher than traditional homeowners' insurance.

In many cases, the policies are sold by insurance companies owned by the lenders, or by insurers with whom the lenders have a financial relationship.

Citimortgage's objection apparently stems from a request for documents that were created prior to the effective date of the Dodd-Frank financial reform law, which was signed into law in July 2010.

In a letter to Citimortgage's lawyers, a copy of which was obtained by Reuters, the department disputes Citi's assertion that it does not have to produce documents from before that effective date.

"It is telling that Citimortgage is raising such specious objections to the production of documents in an investigation which has thus far raised numerous conflicts of interests and potential unlawful practices that have had a large impact on the foreclosure crisis in this state and throughout the country," the department's executive deputy superintendent, Joy Feigenbaum, said in the letter.

"I request that you immediately proceed with the production of all relevant documents demanded in the subpoena."

A Citimortgage spokesman was not immediately available to comment on the letter.

The department also sent a letter on Tuesday to insurer Assurant related to the force-placed probe, alleging that it has been destroying emails in violation of state law and ordering it to stop or face "severe monetary and non-monetary penalties." An Assurant spokeswoman was not immediately available to comment.

Among the other institutions that have received the requests for information are HSBC Insurance of Delaware, Residential Capital LLC and SunTrust Bank.

ResCap has confirmed it was subpoenaed and was working to respond. SunTrust and HSBC have declined comment.

The investigation is the latest push by DFS, created last year by merging New York state's banking and insurance departments, to crack down on alleged abuses in the insurance industry.

Last year the department said it had prompted insurers to pay out more than $52 million in claims by pushing them on their use of a government database of death records. (Reporting By Ben Berkowitz in Boston and Karen Freifeld in New York; editing by John Wallace)