* NY regulators investigating force-placed insurance
* Citimortgage is urged to comply with subpoena
Feb 8 New York regulators on Wednesday
urged Citigroup's mortgage unit to stop resisting and
comply with a subpoena related to an investigation of the
force-placed insurance industry.
In January the New York Department of Financial Services
issued subpoenas to roughly two dozen insurers and mortgage
servicers, including Citigroup's Citimortgage unit, looking for
evidence of abuses in the market.
Force-placed insurance has long been controversial because
homebuyers are forced to purchase such policies, which protect
their lenders, and the costs are typically much higher than
traditional homeowners' insurance.
In many cases, the policies are sold by insurance companies
owned by the lenders, or by insurers with whom the lenders have
a financial relationship.
Citimortgage's objection apparently stems from a request for
documents that were created prior to the effective date of the
Dodd-Frank financial reform law, which was signed into law in
July 2010.
In a letter to Citimortgage's lawyers, a copy of which was
obtained by Reuters, the department disputes Citi's assertion
that it does not have to produce documents from before that
effective date.
"It is telling that Citimortgage is raising such specious
objections to the production of documents in an investigation
which has thus far raised numerous conflicts of interests and
potential unlawful practices that have had a large impact on the
foreclosure crisis in this state and throughout the country,"
the department's executive deputy superintendent, Joy
Feigenbaum, said in the letter.
"I request that you immediately proceed with the production
of all relevant documents demanded in the subpoena."
A Citimortgage spokesman was not immediately available to
comment on the letter.
The department also sent a letter on Tuesday to insurer
Assurant related to the force-placed probe, alleging
that it has been destroying emails in violation of state law and
ordering it to stop or face "severe monetary and non-monetary
penalties." An Assurant spokeswoman was not immediately
available to comment.
Among the other institutions that have received the requests
for information are HSBC Insurance of Delaware, Residential
Capital LLC and SunTrust Bank.
ResCap has confirmed it was subpoenaed and was working to
respond. SunTrust and HSBC have declined comment.
The investigation is the latest push by DFS, created last
year by merging New York state's banking and insurance
departments, to crack down on alleged abuses in the insurance
industry.
Last year the department said it had prompted insurers to
pay out more than $52 million in claims by pushing them on their
use of a government database of death records.
(Reporting By Ben Berkowitz in Boston and Karen Freifeld in New
York; editing by John Wallace)