NEW YORK, June 13 Citigroup Inc has been
asked by the U.S. Department of Justice to pay more than $10
billion to settle a probe into the bank's sales of mortgage
securities before the financial crisis, Bloomberg News reported
on Friday.
The report, which cited a person familiar with the
investigation, said that talks broke off between the bank and
prosecutors on June 9.
Citigroup shares were down 1.7 percent for the day in New
York trading following the report.
A Citigroup spokesman declined to comment.
Reuters reported in December that the Justice Department was
preparing a civil fraud lawsuit against the bank that alleged
investors lost tens of billions of dollars on the securities at
issue.
(Reporting by David Henry in New York and Aruna Viswanatha in
Washington, D.C.)