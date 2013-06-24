DUBAI, June 24 Citigroup Inc said on
Monday it had obtained approval from Iraq's central bank to open
a representative office in that country, becoming one of the
first global banks to set up there since the U.S.-led invasion
of 2003.
The lender said it would open an office in Baghdad and hoped
eventually to set up in the cities of Erbil and Basra, subject
to regulatory assent.
While rising oil production is helping Iraq's economy
recover from years of conflict, sectarian tensions and violence
by militants continue to deter many international firms from
investing. Also, the banking sector is dominated by two
state-owned institutions, Rafidain and Rashid, making it
difficult for other lenders to compete.
Since last year some Gulf banks have opened offices in Iraq,
including Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank and Qatar National
Bank, while Standard Chartered has a
representative office there and has said it hopes to open full
branches this year.
HSBC, which operates in Iraq through a 70 percent
stake in Dar Es Salaam Investment Bank, said in April it was
reviewing its operations in the country. The bank, which is
cutting some operations around the world, did not
elaborate.
James Cowles, Citigroup's chief executive for Europe, the
Middle East and Africa, said in a statement that having a
presence on the ground would help his bank design services for
Iraqi clients and provide opportunities for Citigroup customers
outside the country to develop links in Iraq.
Citigroup has been running an Iraq desk out of Amman in
neighbouring Jordan, headed by Dennis Flannery, who will take
charge of the representative office in Baghdad.