UPDATE 3-South Africa's ANC rejects calls for Zuma to quit
* Intel report 'not only reason for Gordhan sacking' (Adds date of motion of no-cofidence, opposition march)
May 4 Citigroup Inc said it appointed its co-president, James Forese, president of the company, effective June 1.
Forese, 52 , will take on his new role in addition to his role as Chief Executive of Institutional Clients Group (ICG). (1.usa.gov/1DPQ641)
Forese has previously served as CEO of Citigroup's legacy securities and banking business in ICG, head of global markets and numerous other roles at Citi since joining Salomon Brothers in 1985. (Reporting by Neha Dimri in Bengaluru)
* Intel report 'not only reason for Gordhan sacking' (Adds date of motion of no-cofidence, opposition march)
* During one month period ending 20 March, total of 307.94 carats were produced & sold with an average price of US$875 per carat Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* LME/ShFE arbitrage: http://tmsnrt.rs/2oQ5nm2 (Updates with closing prices)