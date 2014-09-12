By Taro Fuse
TOKYO, Sept 12
TOKYO, Sept 12 Citigroup Inc on Friday
told bidders for its Japanese retail banking operations that it
was looking to sell its profitable Diners Club card business in
Japan with the retail unit, sources with knowledge of the matter
said.
The U.S. bank has been preparing to sell its Japanese retail
unit after having struggled to turn around the business amid
weak loan demand and falling interest margins in Japan's banking
industry.
On Friday, about 10 banks including Japan's top three
lenders Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Mizuho
Financial Group and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group
participated in the first round of bidding for the
retail business, the sources said.
Resona Holdings Inc, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings
Inc and Shinsei Bank Ltd as well as some
regional banks also submitted preliminary bids, said the
sources, declining to be identified as the bidding was not
public.
Citibank and the six Japanese lenders declined to comment.
Citibank's Japanese retail business has drawn interest from
suitors hoping to take over its wealthy clientele. It has some
3.6 trillion yen ($33.6 billion) in deposits, of which close to
2 trillion yen is dollar-denominated, and this is seen as
attractive for Japanese banks seeking stable procurement of
foreign currencies, the sources said.
However, it is effectively losing money, weighed down by
labour costs at its 33 branches in Japan. Citibank is therefore
also seeking to sell the Japanese credit card business to entice
bidders, the sources said.
Citibank does not plan to sell the credit card business on
its own, they added.
(1 US dollar = 107.1600 Japanese yen)
