TOKYO Dec 2 Japan's Financial Services
Agency may order Citibank Japan Ltd to suspend part of its
operations, accusing it of failing to properly explain risks
involved with its financial products, two sources familiar with
the matter said on Friday.
The financial watchdog was considering slapping a penalty on
the Japanese arm of Citigroup, both sources said, adding
while it may merely order it to improve business practices, it
had not ruled out a suspension of some operations.
A spokesman for Citigroup in Japan declined to comment.
The penalty will be the third one for the U.S. financial
firm in Japan.
Japanese media earlier reported a decision could come by the
year-end, but one source said it may not come that early.
