BRIEF-Avaloq says Warburg Pincus to acquire 35 pct shareholding in company
* says transaction values Avaloq in excess of chf 1 billion. Detailed financial terms of transaction are not being disclosed
TOKYO Dec 24 Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp (SMBC) will buy Citigroup Inc's Japanese retail banking operations in October for about 40 billion yen ($332 million), people with knowledge of the matter said on Wednesday.
The Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc unit will announce the long-awaited sale on Thursday, the sources said.
Citi's Japan consumer banking business has been hurt by weak loan demand and falling interest margins in a market where the U.S.-based lender has operated for over 100 years. ($1 = 120.3700 yen) (Reporting by Taro Fuse; Writing by William Mallard; Editing by Chris Gallagher)
* says transaction values Avaloq in excess of chf 1 billion. Detailed financial terms of transaction are not being disclosed
HONG KONG/MUMBAI, March 22 Investment banking business in India should be enjoying bumper fees after a record year of dealmaking. It's not, and big banks blame in-house teams of advisers that have proliferated as the country's top family-owned conglomerates tighten their grip.
* Scotiabank announces specific share repurchase program as part of its normal course issuer bid