Dec 9 Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc
will announce as soon as next week that it will buy
Citigroup Inc's Japanese consumer banking business,
Bloomberg reported, citing people with knowledge of the matter.
SMFG, Japan's second biggest bank by market value, will buy
the business for about 40 billion yen ($334 million), Bloomberg
said. (bloom.bg/1yKLLBc)
Other Japanese companies are interested in acquiring
Citigroup's card unit, but the bank has no plans to negotiate
with them, Bloomberg said.
Citigroup did not immediately respond to a request for
comment.
($1 = 119.79 yen)
