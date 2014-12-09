(Adds details, response from Citigroup, SBMC)
Dec 9 Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc
will announce as soon as next week that it will buy
Citigroup Inc's Japanese consumer banking business,
Bloomberg reported, citing people with knowledge of the matter.
SMFG, Japan's second-biggest bank by market value, will buy
the business for about 40 billion yen ($334 million), Bloomberg
said. (bloom.bg/1yKLLBc)
Reuters reported in November that four banks including SMFG
unit Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp (SMBC) were expected to
participate in the second round of bidding for Citi's
unprofitable consumer banking business in Japan.
Citigroup declined to comment. An SMBC spokesman also
declined to comment.
Citigroup remains in talks with Sumitomo Mitsui Trust
Holdings Inc to sell its Japanese credit-card unit,
Bloomberg said on Tuesday.
Citi's Japan consumer banking business, which includes
Diners Club credit card, has been hurt by weak loan demand and
falling interest margins in a market where the U.S.-based lender
has operated for over 100 years.
Shinsei Bank Ltd and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group
Inc were among the banks that participated in the first
round of bidding, in which the highest offer was around 50
billion yen.
The third-largest U.S. bank said in October it was pulling
out of consumer banking in 11 markets, including Japan and
Egypt, as it looks to cut high costs.
($1 = 119.79 yen)
(Reporting by Neha Dimri in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey
and Don Sebastian)