* Cuts include technology and support jobs around the world
* Consumer banking due for 35 pct of restructuring charges
* Company expects annual expense savings of $1.1 billion
* Stock rises 6.3 percent
By David Henry and Rick Rothacker
Dec 5 Citigroup Inc said it is cutting
11,000 jobs worldwide, delivering the first of what investors
expect to be a new series of steps to shrink the bank down to a
more manageable and profitable size.
The cuts, which amount to about 4 percent of the bank's
workforce, carry the fingerprints of Citigroup's Chairman
Michael O'Neill. A banking industry veteran, O'Neill, 66, has a
history of ruthlessly shedding businesses that are not earning
enough money.
Investors were expecting O'Neill to launch a similar plan at
Citigroup after he pushed out Vikram Pandit and made Michael
Corbat chief executive in October.
Speaking at a conference, Citigroup Chief Financial Officer
John Gerspach said the cuts announced on Wednesday are "a fairly
comprehensive initial foray" for the new leaders, leaving the
door open to more reorganization.
Citigroup has been cutting costs since at least 2007, but
investors have complained that expenses are not dropping fast
enough. Its quarterly operating expenses are similar to their
levels in 2006, but quarterly income is now less than half 2006
levels.
The bank announced 96,500 job cuts from 2007 to 2011, behind
only the U.S. government and General Motors for layoff
announcements, according to outplacement firm Challenger, Gray &
Christmas Inc, which tracks U.S. layoffs.
The cuts announced on Wednesday are expected to bring at
least $1.1 billion in annual savings starting in 2014, thanks to
both job cuts and broader reorganization efforts. The changes
the bank is envisioning will also result in revenue falling by
about $300 million annually, and will spur some $1.1 billion of
charges through the middle of next year.
Earlier reductions, including a 2008 announcement to cut
50,000 jobs, were linked primarily to purging the company of
assets that had turned bad in the financial crisis.
More recent job cuts, including 4,500 announced at this time
last year, have been aimed more at shrinking Citigroup's costs
as the bank became less profitable.
Only 5 percent of the roughly $1 billion cost of
implementing the latest plan is being spent on its Citi Holdings
portfolio of bad assets that the company decided to shed after
the financial crisis. In that way, Wednesday's announcement is
like job cuts this year across many banks and investment firms
around the world, including Bank of America Corp,
Goldman Sachs Group Inc and UBS AG.
Citigroup shares rose 6.3 percent to close at $36.46 on the
New York Stock Exchange. Shares of Bank of America and other
banks also climbed.
WIDE-RANGING REDUCTIONS
Corbat, in a memo to employees obtained by Reuters, said he
used the company's budgeting process for 2013 to identify ways
to streamline the company. "Given the challenging environment,
we need to continue to be disciplined in how we allocate our
finite resources," Corbat said in the memo.
The cuts cover virtually all of the company's operations,
from investment banking and securities trading, to consumer
banking and corporate overhead. The company said it will sell or
significantly scale back consumer operations in Turkey,
Pakistan, Paraguay, Romania and Uruguay.
"We have identified areas and products where our scale does
not provide for meaningful returns," Corbat said in a statement.
"We will further increase our operating efficiency by reducing
excess capacity and expenses."
Nancy Bush, a long-time bank analyst and a contributing
editor at SNL Financial, said she expects Corbat will continue
reorganizing and cutting jobs for two years. "I look at this as
the first cut," she said. "Corbat will be forever digging and
looking for places to cut, and inevitably personnel will be the
biggest part of that."
CONSUMER BANKING CUTS
About 35 percent of the fourth-quarter restructuring charges
will be taken in the global consumer banking unit, where 6,200
jobs will be cut, the bank said. About 40 percent of those
layoffs will be in technology and operations support areas.
As it sharpens its focus on 150 high-growth markets, it
plans to shed 84 branches in five countries, more than half of
them in the United States.
After the restructuring, the bank will have 4,000 branches
around the world.
Bush said the bank in the mid-2000s had scattered branches
in areas such as Boston and the New York suburbs. "They now need
to go back and rethink their whole domestic branch strategy, and
international as well," she said.
When Citigroup changed CEOs in October, O'Neill said
executives would continue the bank's strategy of paring back to
operate core businesses more efficiently. The strategy has
included emphasizing business in major urban areas.
Of the announced restructuring charges, about 25 percent
will be taken in the bank's investment and corporate banking
businesses, and 10 percent in transaction services. Some 1,900
jobs are to be cut from those areas, with more than half coming
from operations and technology functions that support the
businesses.
One goal of the cuts is to eliminate redundant coverage of
relationships with corporate clients, long a source of
inefficiency at Citigroup, where sometimes multiple bankers
handle relationships with companies and pitch them loans, deal
advice, securities underwriting and other services.
The moves will "streamline our client coverage model," the
bank said.
Another 25 percent of the charges are for reworking
corporate and miscellaneous other functions. About 2,600 jobs
are being eliminated from corporate support services, global
functions, real estate and the Citi Holdings portfolio of
troubled assets that the company is shedding.
The announcement did not say how Corbat intends to organize
his executive team or whether he will fill the position of chief
operating officer, which was left open when John Havens departed
with Pandit.
Even before the Citigroup move, major banks had announced
some 160,000 job cuts since early last year, according to a
Reuters analysis in November.
Among the largest: Bank of America in September 2011
announced 30,000 layoffs as part of a plan to reduce annual
expenses by $8 billion. That bank is also closing or selling 750
branches.