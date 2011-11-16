NEW YORK Nov 15 Citigroup In (C.N)c is
planning to cut as many as 900 jobs from its securities and
banking division as it grapples with turmoil in equity and debt
markets, the Wall Street Journal reported Tuesday.
The job cuts are intended to help cut Citigroup's expenses.
The bank is tentatively weighing a move to cut as many as 3,000
jobs overall, representing approximately 1 percent of its
global workforce, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing
sources familiar with the situation.
Citigroup has recently moved to reduce expenses in its Citi
Holdings operations, which house businesses and assets it plans
to shed. Before the financial crisis, Citigroup faced pressure
from investors to rein in costs, which were at the time rising
faster than its revenue.
The sources emphasized that the plans could change as the
bank moves to finalize its plan for reducing its head-count.
Representatives for the bank were not immediately available for
comment Tuesday evening.
Citigroup's shares were down slightly in trading Tuesday,
as U.S. banks respond to flare-ups in the tumultuous European
debt markets. The bank's shares fell 36 cents Tuesday to close
at $28.02. Over the last year, its stock price has fallen 33.85
percent.
(Reporting by Jessica Dye)