NEW YORK Aug 19 Citigroup Inc's general counsel for its global consumer business, Stephen Simcock, is leaving the bank "to pursue another opportunity," a spokeswoman said on Tuesday.

Anita Romero, formerly head of the corporate legal department, will replace Simcock and will continue to hold her current post as general counsel of Citibank N.A., the company's primary subsidiary, spokeswoman Elizabeth Fogarty said by email.

