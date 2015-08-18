Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
April 6 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1400 GMT on Thursday:
Aug 18 Citigroup Inc said it will sell its alternative investor services business to financial technology provider SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc.
The business, which has about 1,500 employees, includes hedge fund services and private equity fund services.
The financial terms of the transaction are not material to the bank, Citigroup said on Tuesday.
SS&C said in a separate statement that it would pay $425 million for the unit, subject to certain adjustments.
Reporting by Richa Naidu in Bengaluru
SAN FRANCISCO, April 6 Car parts supplier and integrator Delphi Automotive on Thursday announced investments and partnerships in three privately held companies to help carmakers profit from the increasing amount of data produced by the growing number of vehicles connected to the internet.