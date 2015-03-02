UPDATE 1-Credit Suisse pays CEO $12 mln for 2016, ups bonus pool
* Bank says preparations continuing for Swiss unit IPO (Adds CEO and chairman quote on Swiss IPO, detail)
NEW YORK, March 2 Citigroup Inc expects to see its revenue from fixed-income and equity markets decline in the first quarter from a year earlier, largely because of a slow start in spread products and a hit during the January revaluation of the Swiss currency, the company's chief financial officer said on Monday.
The magnitude of the revenue decline looks like it will be a "mid-to-high" single-digit percentage, CFO John Gerspach said at an investor conference. (Reporting by David Henry in New York; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* Bank says preparations continuing for Swiss unit IPO (Adds CEO and chairman quote on Swiss IPO, detail)
March 24 Gold miner Acacia Mining said it was incurring an average daily loss of more than $1 million in revenue at its two mines in Tanzania due to a local government directive banning exports of gold and copper concentrate from the country.