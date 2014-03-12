March 11 Top Citigroup Inc executives
Manuel Medina-Mora and Brian Leach are taking the lead on an
internal probe into alleged fraud at the U.S. bank's Mexican
unit Banamex, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people
familiar with the matter.
Citigroup said in February it had discovered at least $400
million in fraudulent loans at its Mexico subsidiary and said
employees may have been involved in the apparent crime.
Leach, the bank's head of franchise risk and strategy, is
leading the internal investigation, while Medina-Mora, the
bank's co-president and chairman of Mexico, is spending most of
his time on the probe, the paper said. ()
Both executives are working with the Mexican police, who are
focusing on a lower-level Banamex employee, as well as the
person's co-workers and direct supervisors, people familiar with
the situation told the Journal.
The bad loans were made to Mexican oil services company
Oceanografia, a contractor for Mexican state-owned
oil company Pemex. Oceanografia borrowed from the
Mexican unit, Banco Nacional de Mexico, known as Banamex, using
expected payments from Pemex as collateral.
Citigroup was not immediately available for comment outside
of U.S. business hours.