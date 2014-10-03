(Adds comment from bank association, detail on AG
By Tomás Sarmiento
MEXICO CITY Oct 3 The head of Citigroup Inc's
Mexican unit Banamex has resigned, the bank said on
Friday, after problems this year that included a major loan
scandal that generated hundreds of millions of dollars in
losses.
Ernesto Torres Cantu, a veteran of more than 25 years at the
Mexican bank who previously headed its retail unit, will replace
Javier Arrigunaga, said Banamex, Mexico's No. 2 bank by assets.
"Given the difficulties our institution has faced during the
past year, Javier Arrigunaga reached the decision that new
leadership was needed for the group," Manuel Medina Mora, the
chairman of Banamex's board, said in a statement.
The bank said Torres will be supported by Rodrigo Zorrilla,
who was appointed deputy chief executive of Banamex.
Arrigunaga, who had led Mexico's Bank Association (ABM)
since April 2013, also stepped down from that role, the
association said, praising him for his work in helping the
government pass a financial reform last year.
The financial reform was designed to encourage banks to
boost lending in Latin America's No. 2 economy.
UNDER PRESSURE
Banamex management has been under pressure since Citigroup
said in February it uncovered $400 million in bogus loans made
to Mexican oil services company Oceanografia, whose assets the
government seized.
The bank later uncovered other bad loans linked to
Oceanografia and another oil services company, bringing the
total losses to $565 million.
Banamex also suffered losses on loans to Mexican
homebuilders, and fired a pair of rogue traders at the unit.
Citigroup this year has fired about a dozen staff members
who either were directly involved or failed to stop the bad
loans to Oceanografia. People familiar with the matter said that
one of the fired employees was accused of spiriting away
documents early in the bank's internal probe.
In May, Citigroup CEO Michael Corbat said in a memo that he
expected more employees to be disciplined.
Earlier this year, Citigroup's board of directors said it
may cut Medina Mora's 2014 pay and claw back some prior
compensation because of the loan fraud at Banamex.
It separately cut his 2013 pay to $9.5 million from $11
million in 2012 after regulators sanctioned Banamex USA for lax
anti-money laundering controls.
In a report that Reuters has reviewed, Mexico's banking
regulator said its own investigation found that Banamex failed
to follow internal protocols.
That failure was the main problem, and not material changes
to the procedures, according to the 77-page report by the
Comision Nacional Bancaria y de Valores (CNBV).
Mexico's attorney general, Jesus Murillo, said in June he
was seeking to arrest three Banamex employees in connection with
the bank's fraud claims, but not one of those arrests has been
made.
Appearing before Congress at the end of September, Murillo
was questioned about the lack of arrests in the case and said
the investigation was continuing.
