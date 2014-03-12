NEW YORK, March 12 Citigroup Inc, which
recently discovered it made some $400 million in fraudulent
loans to a company in Mexico, found three other sets of smaller
loans that may be suspicious, the bank's chief financial officer
told a group of investors last week.
The three sets of problem loans were for less than $10
million each, and the bank was reviewing its underwriting and
monitoring processes, Sanford C Bernstein analysts who attended
last week's presentation wrote in a report dated Wednesday.
"Management is confident that this is an isolated issue,"
according to the report, which was based on CFO John Gerspach's
remarks on March 5 to a small investor conference hosted by the
brokerage in Boston.
The Bernstein report did not provide details on the three
portfolios. Citigroup spokesman Mark Costiglio declined to
describe them.
Citigroup has $1.9 trillion of assets. The company said on
Feb. 28 that it was reducing its 2013 net income by $235 million
to $13.7 billion because it discovered fraud in at least $400
million of loans to Oceanografia, a supplier to Pemex
, the state-owned oil company of Mexico.
Three days after Citigroup disclosed the loss and two days
before the Bernstein conference, Gerspach said during an
investor conference webcast in Orlando, Florida, that the bank
had "kicked off a rapid review" of similar loans to suppliers
around the world and found no similar issues.
The bank has $14 billion of such supplier loans, he said
then.
Costiglio said in a statement that the bank was still
investigating the Mexico loans and "working to identify any
areas where we need to strengthen our controls through stronger
oversight or improved processes."
Some investors were concerned that the Citigroup fraud in
Mexico came to light as the Federal Reserve reviews the bank's
annual capital plan and requests to buy back stock and increase
dividends, analyst Richard Ramsden of Goldman Sachs said in a
research note on Wednesday.
The outlook for more capital returns from the bank was less
certain than it was a month ago, Ramsden said.