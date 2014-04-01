(Repeats with no changes to text, headline)
By Elinor Comlay and David Henry
April 1 Citigroup's Mexican subsidiary
Banamex fired two bond traders after uncovering rogue trading
last year, two sources close to the matter said, raising fresh
questions over what controls the troubled unit had in place to
police employees.
Banamex suffered paper losses from unauthorized trading that
ran into the millions or perhaps even tens of millions of
dollars, the sources said.
A spokeswoman for Citigroup confirmed the bank had fired two
fixed income traders for violating its code of conduct and said
in a written statement that the bank "escalated the issue to
regulators and took immediate action against" the individuals.
She did not elaborate.
Mexico's bank and securities regulator, the National Bank
and Securities Commission, is aware of the matter, which was
investigated internally by the bank, a spokesman for the
regulator said.
The trading loss, even if realized, would be small in the
scheme of Citigroup's $13.7 billion of earnings for 2013. The
Mexican unit, which has in the past enjoyed a good deal of
autonomy, has suffered much bigger losses from bad loans to
homebuilders and oil services company Oceanografia.
Some Citigroup officials are asking whether the U.S. Federal
Reserve's decision last week to veto its plan to boost dividends
and buy back more shares was linked to its Mexico troubles.
Citigroup has cut the compensation for Manuel Medina-Mora,
who has run Banamex for many years and is also co-president of
Citigroup - a role in which he oversees global consumer banking.
Medina-Mora was paid $9.5 million in total compensation for
2013, according to a proxy statement filed by Citigroup on March
12. That was down from the $11 million he received for 2012.
The filing said a factor in his pay was control issues at
Banamex USA, a unit of Banamex, which the U.S. government has
faulted for not doing enough to stop money laundering by
customers. Citigroup last year consented to an order from the
Federal Reserve to take corrective steps.
Medina-Mora has declined to comment on the pay cut.
The bank has also taken $40 million of pay back from Banamex
employees' bonus pool and said in a filing that it may cut pay
for 2014 for senior executives at the bank.
The Citigroup spokeswoman said Banamex was subject to the
same oversight and controls required across the company. The
bank was, however, working to "identify any areas where we need
to strengthen our controls through stronger oversight or
improved processes."
MULTIPLE PROBLEMS
Last year Citigroup said it could lose as much as $80
million from bad loans to Mexican home builders. The loans had
been rejected by management in New York, only to be made by
Banamex officials in Mexico, sources told Reuters. Banamex has
discretion to make some loans that do not get vetted by
Citigroup's central risk managers.
Then in February Citigroup said Oceanografia had defrauded
Banamex of $400 million. The Mexican government has begun a
criminal investigation of Oceanografia and has taken control of
the company, which has not commented on the allegations.
The Federal Reserve did not cite Citigroup's difficulties in
Mexico in its rejection last week of the bank's request to
return more money to shareholders. But it did say the bank
failed to properly consider how global economic turmoil would
affect all of the bank's businesses, implying to many analysts
that regulators are concerned about the bank's global reach.
Citigroup operates in more than 100 countries.
Managing such a vast empire is not easy, and for a long
time, New York executives at the bank focused less on Mexico
than on other areas of the world, because Banamex profits kept
rolling in. Even accounting for the fraud at Oceanografia and
the trading and homebuilder losses, Banamex generated some 10
percent of Citigroup's overall earnings last year.
