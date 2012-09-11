BRIEF-Parkway agrees to sell 49pct interest in Houston Greenway Portfolio
* Parkway agrees to sell 49pct interest in Houston Greenway Portfolio
(Corrects throughout to say valuation was from agreement, not arbitrator)
Sept 11 Morgan Stanley and Citigroup Inc said on Tuesday they had agreed to value their jointly-owned Morgan Stanley Smith Barney brokerage at $13.5 billion as part of an agreement for Morgan Stanley to buy all of Citigroup's 49 percent interest in the venture by June 2015.
The announcement follows a deadline on Monday for the two companies to receive a valuation of the brokerage from a third-party arbitrator. The outside appraisal was sought to set the price at which Morgan Stanley would buy 14 percent of the venture this month from Citigroup.
Morgan Stanley had previously said the brokerage was worth about $9 billion and Citigroup had said it was worth $22 billion, according to earlier disclosures by Citigroup. (Reporting by David Henry and Lauren Tara LaCapra in New York; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick.)
* Parkway agrees to sell 49pct interest in Houston Greenway Portfolio
* Canada pension plan investment board signs agreement to acquire 24.5% interest in houston office portfolio
SAO PAULO, Feb 17 A federal judge in Brazil on Friday suspended an order that required two units of construction firm Odebrecht to make monthly payments amounting to 3 percent of their monthly revenues to a government account, according to a court document.