Iraqi forces free hundreds of civilians in Mosul Old City battles as death toll mounts
June 21 Citigroup Inc said on Wednesday Alison Harding-Jones would join the firm as head of Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) M&A and Vice Chairman of EMEA corporate and investment banking.
She would focus on the growing M&A market share across the EMEA sectors and countries, the company said.
Harding-Jones, who would be based in London, was previously the head of Asia pacific M&A at UBS Group AG. (Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)
FRANKFURT, June 24 U.S. missile maker Raytheon's cybersecurity unit could thrive were it to be listed separately, the head of the unit, Forcepoint, told German business daily Boersenzeitung in an interview published on Saturday.
Bengaluru, June 24 Infosys Ltd, India's second-biggest software services exporter, is re-evaluating its long-term targets because tougher market conditions have made them appear "daunting", the company's chairman said on Saturday.