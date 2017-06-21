June 21 Citigroup Inc said on Wednesday Alison Harding-Jones would join the firm as head of Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) M&A and Vice Chairman of EMEA corporate and investment banking.

She would focus on the growing M&A market share across the EMEA sectors and countries, the company said.

Harding-Jones, who would be based in London, was previously the head of Asia pacific M&A at UBS Group AG. (Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)