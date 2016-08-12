NEW YORK Aug 12 Heather Cox, who Citigroup Inc
hired two years ago to spearhead innovations in digital
consumer banking, is leaving the bank to work for USAA, the
financial services provider.
USAA announced on Friday that it had hired Cox and Citigroup
consumer banking chief Stephen Bird sent an internal memo saying
she would be replaced on an interim basis by Yolande Piazza,
currently the chief operating officer of the Citi FinTech unit.
USAA said that Cox will report to Chief Executive Officer
Stuart Parker and be chief technology and digital officer.
In October, Bird had created Citi FinTech within the
consumer bank and named Cox to lead the unit with a mandate "to
build the bank of tomorrow, a smartphone-centric business model
that delivers a radically simple, connected customer
experience."
Citigroup had hired Cox in April 2014 from Capital One
Financial Corp to be chief client experience, digital
and marketing officer.
(Reporting by David Henry in New York; Editing by Bernard Orr)