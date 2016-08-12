NEW YORK Aug 12 Heather Cox, who Citigroup Inc hired two years ago to spearhead innovations in digital consumer banking, is leaving the bank to work for USAA, the financial services provider.

USAA announced on Friday that it had hired Cox and Citigroup consumer banking chief Stephen Bird sent an internal memo saying she would be replaced on an interim basis by Yolande Piazza, currently the chief operating officer of the Citi FinTech unit.

USAA said that Cox will report to Chief Executive Officer Stuart Parker and be chief technology and digital officer.

In October, Bird had created Citi FinTech within the consumer bank and named Cox to lead the unit with a mandate "to build the bank of tomorrow, a smartphone-centric business model that delivers a radically simple, connected customer experience."

Citigroup had hired Cox in April 2014 from Capital One Financial Corp to be chief client experience, digital and marketing officer. (Reporting by David Henry in New York; Editing by Bernard Orr)