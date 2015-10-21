Oct 21 Citigroup Inc has hired one
executive each from Bank of New York Mellon Corp and JP
Morgan Chase & Co to its custody and fund services
organization.
Dominic Crowe will be global head of product development and
strategy at Citi's New York office. He most recently was BNY
Mellon's global head of client services delivery for structured
products.
Bill Pryor joins as global head of data and analytics from
JP Morgan, where he was global head of investment information
services.
Citi also appointed Jay Martin, who worked with the bank
since 2011, to run its North America custody and fund services
franchise.
(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio
D'Souza)