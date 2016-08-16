Nikkei falls as Trump policy worries rattle global markets
TOKYO, Jan 31 Japan's Nikkei share average fell on Tuesday as uncertainty over U.S. President Donald Trump's policies continued to weigh on investor sentiment.
Aug 16 Citigroup Inc said on Tuesday that it named Gavin Michael head of technology for its Global Consumer Bank, replacing Mark Torkos.
Michael, who was previously head of digital for consumer and community banking at JPMorgan Chase & Co, was named "2016 Digital Banker of the Year" by American Banker, Citigroup said in a statement.
The news comes less than a week after it was announced that Heather Cox, who Citigroup hired two years ago to spearhead innovations in digital consumer banking, was leaving the bank to work for financial services provider USAA.
Citigroup, the most geographically diverse of U.S. banks, has consumer banking operations in 19 countries globally. The bulk of the company's consumer businesses are in the United States and in Mexico. (Reporting by Richa Naidu in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)
TORONTO, Jan 31 Wealthsimple, a Canadian-based robo-adviser startup, announced a C$20 million ($15.25 million) investment from Power Financial Corp, and formally launched in the United States on Tuesday, as it looks to compete in a crowded American market dominated by big investment firms.
CHICAGO, Jan 31 Wal-Mart Stores Inc will offer U.S. shoppers free two-day shipping on a minimum order of $35 starting Tuesday, its latest attempt to compete with rival Amazon.com Inc's popular Prime shipping program.