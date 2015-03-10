BRIEF-UPS boosts Saturday operations to increase e-commerce delivery speed
* UPS boosts Saturday operations to increase e-commerce delivery speed
March 10 Citigroup Inc's managing director and head of North American sales, John Gallo, will be leaving the bank, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters.
Previously the global head of liquid market sales at Lehman, Gallo has been at Citi for more than six years. He will work though a transition period over the next several weeks. (Reporting by Manya Venkatesh in Bengaluru)
* Kadmon announces amendment to credit agreement and related warrants