BRIEF-Boeing announces agreement with Iran Aseman Airlines for 30 737 MAXs
Feb 11 Citigroup Inc hired Matt Swann to be head of technology for its global cards and payments businesses, a Citigroup spokeswoman said on Wednesday.
Swann had been general manager of payments for Amazon.com.
Swann will be based in New York and will report to Mark Torkos, head of technology for Global Consumer Banking. (Reporting by David Henry in New York; Editing by Don Sebastian)
BERN, April 4 Swiss financial watchdog FINMA has spoken to Credit Suisse about searches last week at the Swiss bank's offices in London, Paris and Amsterdam, FINMA Chief Executive Mark Branson said on Tuesday.