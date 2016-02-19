US STOCKS-Wall St rises with earnings in spotlight
* Indexes up: Dow 0.55 pct, S&P 0.53 pct, Nasdaq 0.56 pct (Updates to early afternoon)
Feb 19 Citigroup Inc's head for ASEAN and country head Singapore, Michael Zink, will retire after 28 years at the financial firm, according to an internal memo.
Zink joined Citi in 1988 as a corporate relationship manager and in 2012 was made head of ASEAN.
Zink was previously president and executive director of Guangdong Development Bank (GDB), a position he assumed in December 2006. From 2004 to 2006, he was senior executive vice president and executive director of Citibank Korea. (Reporting by Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
