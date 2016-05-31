May 31 Citigroup Inc appointed Morgan McKenney the head of cash management for its treasury and trade solutions (TTS) business in Asia Pacific.

McKenney, who has been with Citi for 13 years, was most recently the global business head for cross border payments, based in London.

She has also been the chief operating officer for the treasury and trade solutions business globally.

McKenney will be responsible for managing payments and receivables, commercial cards, channel and enterprise services, as well as the TTS Innovation Lab in Singapore. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru)