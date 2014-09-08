NEW YORK, Sept 8 Citigroup Inc said on Monday that company veteran Peter Charrington will become the new head of its global private banking business.

Charrington, who joined Citi Private Bank in 1994 and was most recently head of North America for the business, is replacing Mark Mason, according to a memo to employees.

Mason was named in July to be chief financial officer of the company's Institutional Clients Group, replacing Jeff Bailey, who retired. (Reporting by David Henry in New York, Editing by Franklin Paul)