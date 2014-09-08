BRIEF-Keysight Technologies says now expects Q2 revenue to be $725 mln-$745 mln
* Keysight Technologies Inc says second fiscal quarter updated outlook
NEW YORK, Sept 8 Citigroup Inc said on Monday that company veteran Peter Charrington will become the new head of its global private banking business.
Charrington, who joined Citi Private Bank in 1994 and was most recently head of North America for the business, is replacing Mark Mason, according to a memo to employees.
Mason was named in July to be chief financial officer of the company's Institutional Clients Group, replacing Jeff Bailey, who retired. (Reporting by David Henry in New York, Editing by Franklin Paul)
* Keysight Technologies Inc says second fiscal quarter updated outlook
* Qts realty trust, inc. Announces "at-the-market" offering program
* Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership reports 3.7 percent passive stake in Abercrombie & Fitch as of March 17 versus 5.3 percent stake as of Dec 31 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: