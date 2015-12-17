PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - March 29
March 29 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Dec 17 Citigroup Inc said on Thursday its board elected Renee James and Ellen Costello as independent directors, effective Jan. 15.
James is the president of Intel Corp, and in 2013, U.S. President Barack Obama appointed her as a member of the National Security Telecommunications Advisory Committee.
James also serves on public boards of Sabre Corp, Vodafone Group Plc and Oracle Corp.
Ellen Costello was the chief executive officer of BMO Financial Corp and currently serves on the public board of DH Corp. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
March 29 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Chairman said he was "hard" on CEO, but still like "brothers"