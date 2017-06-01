June 1 Citigroup Inc said on Thursday it
appointed Shinjini Kumar, a former executive at Indian payments
provider Paytm, as head of the bank's Indian consumer banking
division.
Kumar will manage Citi's consumer businesses including
retail banking, wealth management, cards and mortgages in India,
Citi said.
Prior to Paytm, where she served as chief executive of the
company's payments bank, Kumar spent over five years with PwC,
where she led the banking and capital markets practice.
Kumar also has more than a decade of experience at the
Reserve Bank of India, the country's central bank.
