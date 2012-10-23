Oct 23 Citigroup Inc on Monday sold $1.5 billion of Series A fixed to floating rate non-cumulative preferred stock, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. Citigroup was the sole bookrunning manager for the sale. BORROWER: CITIGROUP AMT $1.5 BLN COUPON 5.95 PCT* MATURITY PERPETUAL TYPE SHS ISS PRICE 1,000 FIRST PAY 07/30/2013* MOODY'S B1 YIELD N/A SETTLEMENT 10/29/2012 S&P DOUBLE-B SPREAD N/A PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL* FITCH DOUBLE-B MORE THAN TREAS NON-CALLABLE N/A *Fixed rate, excluding January 2023 (semi-pay date). If not called first call date is Jan. 30, 2023, then it floats at three-month Libor at +406.8 bps, including January 2023 with April 30, 2023 as the first quarterly pay date.