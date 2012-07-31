July 31 Citigroup Inc on Tuesday sold $1.75 billion of senior notes in two parts, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service.

Citigroup was the sole bookrunning manager for the sale. BORROWER: CITIGROUP TRANCHE 1 AMT $1.25 BLN COUPON 2.25 PCT MATURITY 08/07/2015 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 99.764 FIRST PAY 02/07/2013 MOODY'S Baa2 YIELD 2.332 PCT SETTLEMENT 08/07/2012 S&P A-MINUS SPREAD 205 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH SINGLE-A MORE THAN TREAS NON-CALLABLE N/A

TRANCHE 2 AMT $500 MLN COUPON 4.5 PCT MATURITY 01/14/2022 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 105.294 FIRST PAY 01/14/2013 MOODY'S Baa2 YIELD 3.826 PCT SETTLEMENT 08/07/2012 S&P A-MINUS SPREAD 235 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH SINGLE-A MORE THAN TREAS NON-CALLABLE N/A (Editing by Andrew Hay)