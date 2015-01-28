METALS-London copper faces weekly drop as supply concerns ease
MELBOURNE, March 24 London copper was on Friday set to drop 2 percent for the week, with striking union members agreeing to return to work at the world's top copper mine, in Chile.
Jan 28 Citibank, a unit of Citigroup Inc, has reached an agreement with New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman to change its screening processes for checking and savings accounts to be more forgiving of customers' histories, the Wall Street Journal reported.
Schneiderman's office said the requirements previously in place often hurt low-income applicants and forced them to turn to high-cost alternative financial services, the newspaper reported. (on.wsj.com/15MD9ys)
The new rules, scheduled to begin March 15, will change how Citibank uses information from ChexSystems, a database that provides data on how consumers handle deposit accounts at banks.
A consumer's ChexSystems report typically contains banking irregularities such as check overdrafts, unsatisfied balances, depositing fraudulent checks, or suspicious account handling.
Under the agreement, Citibank will modify its screening criteria and only decline applicants if they have two or more reported incidents of account abuse in recent years, the newspaper said.
The company plans to make an announcement on Wednesday, the Journal reported.
With this Citigroup becomes the second financial institution to reach such an agreement.
Last June, Capital One Financial Corp had agreed to fundamentally change the way it uses ChexSystems to restrict only customers who land in the database for fraud.
Representatives at Citigroup and the New York Attorney General could not be reached for comment outside regular U.S. business hours. (Reporting by Luke Koshi in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
MELBOURNE, March 24 London copper was on Friday set to drop 2 percent for the week, with striking union members agreeing to return to work at the world's top copper mine, in Chile.
NEW DELHI, March 24 The Carlyle Group has acquired a minority stake in Indian logistics firm Delhivery, while existing investor hedge fund Tiger Global also raised its stake, for a combined investment of more than $100 million, the buyout fund said on Friday.