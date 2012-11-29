BRIEF-BEVO AGRO REPORTS QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.02
* QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.02 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Nov 28 Citigroup Inc chairman Michael O'Neill bought $1 million of the bank's stock about a month after the exit of chief excutive Vikram Pandit.
O'Neill acquired 28,200 shares through a trust at an average price of $35.52 each, the third-biggest U.S. bank said on Wednesday in a regulatory filing.
O'Neill hand-picked new CEO Michael Corbat after the departure of Pandit in mid-October.
Shares of Citigroup closed at $35.07 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange.
* QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.02 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Indexes up: Dow 0.45 pct, S&P 0.47 pct, Nasdaq 0.26 pct (Updates to early afternoon)
Feb 21 Wall Street is pushing back against a proposed rule to force U.S. banks like Goldman Sachs Group Inc to hold more capital against investments in commodities, placing what some see as an overly restrictive limit on banks' ties to the sector.