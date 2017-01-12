BRIEF-United Bancorp Inc says Q4 earnings per share $0.18
* United Bancorp, Inc. Reports an 11% increase in diluted earnings per share, a forward dividend yield of 3.3% and market value appreciation of 41% for the year ended december 31, 2016
NEW YORK Jan 12 Citigroup Global Markets Inc, a unit of Citigroup Inc, has resolved a four-year investigation of fee overcharges, the New York attorney general said on Thursday.
The investigation revealed that CGMI overcharged over 47,000 customers more than $22.5 million in fees, New York attorney general Eric Schneiderman said in a statement.
(Reporting By Karen Freifeld)
* Consortium consisting of General Electric Company, UGL-CH2M JV expects to file arbitration claims against JKC Australia LNG Pty
* Multi-year partnership with Boston Celtics; co to be team's first jersey patch partner beginning 2017-18 season;partnership terms not disclosed