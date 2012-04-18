April 18 Citigroup Chief Executive Officer Vikram Pandit has put his $4.3 million mansion in Greenwich, Connecticut up for sale.

The white-clapboard Colonial home, around the corner from the posh Round Hill Country Club, boasts sweeping staircases, rolling lawns, five bedrooms, and seven-and-a-half baths, according to the tax assessor's office in Greenwich, a wealthy community about 40 miles from New York City.

Pandit also owns a co-op apartment on the Upper West Side of Manhattan that he bought in 2007 from the estate of the late actor Tony Randall. Pandit paid $17.9 million.

On Tuesday, Citigroup shareholders gave a vote of no confidence to the bank's executive compensation plan.

The non binding vote at the bank's annual meeting was a surprising blow to Pandit.

Last month, Citibank was one of the few big banks that did not pass regulators' tests for a dividend increase or share buyback. (Reporting By Michelle Conlin; Editing by David Gregorio)