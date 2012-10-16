Oct 16 The surprise departure of Citigroup Inc's
Chief Executive Vikram Pandit could be a sign of near-term
uncertainty for the stock, but the options-market shows many
investors are bullish on the shares in the longer term.
A day after a strong earnings report, Citigroup unexpectedly
announced on Tuesday that Pandit had resigned along with Chief
Operating Officer John Havens. Michael Corbat, previously chief
executive for Europe, Middle East and Africa, will succeed
Pandit.
Citigroup shares fell ahead of the opening bell on the
announcement, but recovered to close up 1.6 percent at $37.25 on
a busy day of trading.
The news also sparked a burst of option activity on
Citigroup, led by the trading of calls, contracts that give the
right to buy the shares at a fixed price by a certain date.
"I think Citi option traders were surprised initially on the
timing of the announcement more than anything," said TD
Ameritrade chief derivatives strategist J.J. Kinahan.
Options turnover on Citi was 2.6 times the average daily
levels with 205,000 calls and 148,000 puts traded at the close,
according to options analytics firm Trade Alert.
Nearly 41 percent of the volume on Tuesday afternoon was in
the soon-to-expire October options, led by the October $37
strike calls and puts, Trade Alert data showed.
Citigroup's implied volatility, a barometer of perceived
risk of future stock movement, is down across options contracts
expiring in coming months. The exception are October options,
which expire after Friday's close, according to options
analytics firm Livevol.
For example, implied volatility for the next 30 days for
Citi fell 2.2 percent to an annual low of 29.36 percent while
October's implied volatility rose about 7 percent to 33.81
percent. Even the implied volatility for the next 120 calendar
days fell about 5 percent to an annual low of 31.35 percent,
data from Livevol showed.
"Given the sudden departure of Citi's CEO, it seems that the
share price may be more volatile in the next few days," said
Ophir Gottlieb, managing director at Livevol in San Francisco.
"Ultimately, the news has not been perceived as risky in the
long run."
Some strategists are betting the shares will rise
significantly in the next few months by snapping up January 2013
upside $41 and $44 strike calls, according to Interactive
Brokers Group options analyst Caitlin Duffy in a note regarding
Tuesday morning options activity.
The January 2014 upside $45 strike calls were also active,
trading more than 10,000 times, with 98 percent of the activity
on the ask price, indicating they were bought.
Pandit took the CEO job in December 2007, and steered the
bank through the financial crisis.
TD Ameritrade's Kinahan said Corbat's promotion was a
"signal to the Street that Citigroup's financial and mortgage
crisis is over and so there is new leadership for a new
direction."
Share volume on Citigroup was greater than average, as just
over 128 million shares traded on Tuesday, or about 3.7 times
its daily average over the last 50 days.
"Some investors think this is a big positive as the new
management will concentrate on enhancing shareholder value,"
said William Lefkowitz, options strategist at New York-based
brokerage vFinance Investments.
"But other traders believe that Citigroup is going through a
state of confusion and this can only be perceived as a negative
for the shares," Lefkowitz said.