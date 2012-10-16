Oct 16 Vikram Pandit may leave Citigroup Inc
without a rich exit package, compensation experts say,
although final terms of his departure likely will not be known
for several days.
Pandit, who stepped down as chief executive of the bank on
Tuesday after months of tensions with the board, is not eligible
for a "golden parachute" - a pre-negotiated severance payout -
according to Citigroup's most recent annual proxy filing.
Still, as is typical in departures of high-profile CEOs, the
company may end up hammering out a financial arrangement with
Pandit that would include agreements not to disparage or compete
against the bank, executive pay experts said.
Generous CEO exit packages have become a lightning rod for
some investors in recent years. At the same time, Pandit's pay
has riled many Citigroup shareholders, who rejected his proposed
annual compensation in a non-binding "say on pay" vote earlier
this year.
The Citigroup board is likely feeling pressure to rein in
any further payouts to Pandit, said Mark Borges, a compensation
consultant with pay consultancy Compensia.
"If they don't whip him on the way out, they will be
second-guessed," he said.
The company declined to comment on financial terms of
Pandit's departure, and he did not immediately respond to
requests for comment on the matter. In an earlier interview with
Reuters, Pandit said the decision to leave was his own and he
had been contemplating the exit for some time.
Pandit arrived at the bank in 2007 when it bought his Old
Lane Partners hedge fund, landing him $165 million in the deal.
Pandit accepted a $1 salary starting in 2009, after the
financial crisis that led to a government bailout of the bank.
After Citigroup repaid the bailout funds, his annual salary
jumped to $1.67 million in 2011. He was awarded a bonus, options
and other payments that year potentially worth about $13.2
million.
This spring, Citigroup shareholders took the unusual step of
rejecting a proposed compensation plan for Pandit and other top
executives in the say-on-pay vote. Citigroup Chairman Michael
O'Neill said late Tuesday that pay issues were "categorically"
not the reason for Pandit's departure.
Pandit holds bundles of Citigroup stock options, but the
bank's languishing share price has left many of them worthless.
He has options granted in 2008 to buy 225,000 shares, but the
options are priced at $244 per share and higher. He has options
granted last year priced at $41.50 that started vesting in May,
but even these are more than 10 percent above Citigroup's
current stock price of $37.25.
"Most of what he will leave behind is not actually worth
anything at all at the moment," said Paul Hodgson, chief
research analyst at GMI Ratings, a corporate governance ratings
agency.
Borges said companies often allow departing executives to
exercise options up to 60 days after they depart. After that,
they usually lose them.
Citigroup has a long-term incentive plan, but Pandit
forfeits any awards under the plan by departing before the plan
ends, according to the company's proxy statement. Pandit has no
pension plan, and leaves with $21.5 million in stock that he
already owns, though Hodgson said two-thirds of that is subject
to restrictions.
Borges said Pandit's surprise departure may mean his
severance package was not negotiated before he left and that the
bank's advisers were working "around the clock" to finalize the
agreement.
Under a separation plan, the bank could allow Pandit to
accelerate his options, receive payments under the long-term
incentive plan or negotiate a pro-rated 2012 bonus.
Under federal securities rules, Borges said, public
companies are required to disclose material agreements with
their CEOs and they are required to disclose executive
departures. They have four days to do that under Securities and
Exchange Commission rules.
Citigroup said in a securities filing on Monday that
Pandit's replacement, Michael Corbat, will receive a salary of
$1.5 million.