* Lawsuit follows rejection of CEO Pandit's pay package
* Directors accused of breach of fiduciary duties
April 20 Days after being rebuked by
shareholders, Citigroup Inc Chief Executive Vikram Pandit
and the bank's directors have been sued for allegedly awarding
outsized pay to top executives.
The complaint filed Thursday in Manhattan federal court
accuses directors of breaching their fiduciary duties by
awarding more than $54 million of compensation in 2011 to the
executives, including $15 million to Pandit, though the bank's
performance did not necessarily justify it.
At Citigroup's annual meeting on Tuesday, about 55 percent
of shareholders participating in an advisory vote rejected
Pandit's pay package. That marked the first time that investors
had rejected a compensation plan at a major U.S. bank.
That vote "has cast doubt on the board's decision-making
process, as well as the accuracy and truthfulness of its public
statements," the complaint said. "Absent this (lawsuit), the
majority will of the company's stockholders shall be rendered
meaningless."
Spokeswomen for Citigroup did not immediately respond to
requests for comment.
Shareholders won the right to vote on executive pay at most
public companies under the 2010 Dodd-Frank Act. Many analysts
remained skeptical the "say on pay" votes would matter much.
Richard Parsons, a Citigroup director retiring as chairman
of the New York-based bank, called the rejection of Pandit's pay
package a "serious matter" that the board would address.
Pandit was paid a symbolic $1 in 2010 and $128,741 in 2009.
He had joined Citigroup in 2007 when the bank bought his hedge
fund Old Lane Partners for $800 million. Citigroup is the
nation's third-largest bank by assets.
Thursday's lawsuit was brought by Stanley Moskal, a
Citigroup shareholder. It seeks to force Pandit, Parsons and
other Citigroup directors to pay damages to the bank, and for
Citigroup to bolster internal controls.
The case is Moskal v. Pandit et al, U.S. District Court,
Southern District of New York, No. 12-03114.
