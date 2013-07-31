HONG KONG/SINGAPORE, July 31 The head of
Citigroup Inc's Asia Pacific prime brokerage, Hannah
Goodwin, is retiring after more than eight years at the U.S.
bank, two sources familiar with the matter said and Citigroup
confirmed.
Goodwin was hired from Deutsche Bank in 2005 to
build Citigroup's Asian prime broking operations. Citigroup is
the region's No.6 prime broker, according to a survey by
industry tracker AsiaHedge.
Goodwin will retire at the end of October, said the sources,
who asked not to be identified because they were not authorised
to speak on the matter.
Goodwin could not be reached for a comment. A spokesman for
Citigroup confirmed the news but declined to comment further.
Prime brokers provide services such as clearing trades and
lending money to hedge funds.