June 25 Citigroup Inc will combine its retail banking and mortgage operations under Jonathan Larsen, the current global head of retail banking, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters.

Citi also named Anand Selvakesari head of consumer banking for Asia, a position Larsen has been holding since 2009.

Fabio Fontainha, the head of consumer banking in Brazil, will assume additional responsibility for consumer banking in Latin America. (Reporting by Anil D'Silva in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)