BRIEF-Volkswagen says it has U.S. EPA approval to sell repaired diesels - Bloomberg
* Volkswagen says it has U.S. EPA approval to sell repaired diesels - Bloomberg Source text : https://bloom.bg/2oiJXyQ Further company coverage:
June 25 Citigroup Inc will combine its retail banking and mortgage operations under Jonathan Larsen, the current global head of retail banking, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters.
Citi also named Anand Selvakesari head of consumer banking for Asia, a position Larsen has been holding since 2009.
Fabio Fontainha, the head of consumer banking in Brazil, will assume additional responsibility for consumer banking in Latin America. (Reporting by Anil D'Silva in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)
* Volkswagen says it has U.S. EPA approval to sell repaired diesels - Bloomberg Source text : https://bloom.bg/2oiJXyQ Further company coverage:
ABUJA, March 29 A consortium led by General Electric submitted the only bid for a Nigerian railway concession project worth around $2 billion for two lines connecting northern cities to others in the south, a procurement process adviser said on Wednesday.