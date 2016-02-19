Feb 19 Citigroup Inc said it plans to sell its retail banking and credit card operations in Brazil, Argentina and Colombia.

The businesses, which are part of its consumer banking operations will be transferred to Citi Holdings and report financial results as part of Citi Holdings from first quarter, the bank said.

Citi Holdings houses the bank's assets marked for sale. (Reporting by Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)