Oct 15 Citigroup Inc said quarterly profit
plunged on a $4.7 billion writedown of its stake in a brokerage
operated by Morgan Stanley, but North American mortgage
lending revenue increased and capital markets results rebounded.
The New York-based global bank on Monday said third-quarter
net income was $468 million, or 15 cents a share, compared with
$3.77 billion, or $1.23 a share, a year earlier.
Adjusted earnings, excluding the previously announced
writedown and an accounting charge for the change in the value
its debt, was $3.27 billion, or $1.06 cents a share, compared
with $2.57 billion, or 84 cents a share, a year earlier.
It was not immediately clear if the adjusted results were
comparable to analysts' average estimate of 96 cents per share
found in surveys by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The adjusted results also included a benefit of 19 cents a
share for the resolution of tax audit items.
The bank said profits from the Securities and Banking unit
increased 67 percent on stronger revenue from fixed income and
equity markets and lower expenses. The North American Consumer
Banking segment saw an 18 percent increase in profits on higher
mortgage revenues.
Results outside the United States were generally weaker,
with income from International Consumer Banking down 3 percent,
and profits in transaction services provided to businesses and
governments outside North America down by single-digit
percentages.
In September Citigroup agreed on a price to sell its 49
percent interest in the brokerage to Morgan Stanley. At the
time, it said it would take a charge to reduce its carrying
value for the asset by about 40 percent.
The joint venture was created in the financial crisis in
2009 as a way for Citigroup to shrink by transferring its Smith
Barney brokerage assets to Morgan Stanley.
