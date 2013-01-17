BRIEF-Olympic Steel reports Q4 loss per share $0.19
* Olympic steel reports 2016 fourth-quarter and full-year results
NEW YORK Jan 17 Citigroup Inc posted $2.32 billion of charges for layoffs and lawsuits in the bank's first financial report under its new chief executive, Michael Corbat.
Even with the charges, the bank reported higher fourth-quarter profit on Thursday as trading revenue rebounded from a year earlier.
Net income was $1.2 billion, or 38 cents a share, compared with $956 million, or 31 cents a share, in same quarter of 2011.
Results were reduced by new legal costs of $1.29 billion, or 27 cents a share, and a previously announced corporate restructuring charge of $1.03 billion, or 21 cents a share.
Expenses recorded for changes in the value of some of the bank's debt and obligations of derivatives counterparties were 10 cents a share, compared with 1 cent a year earlier.
* Olympic steel reports 2016 fourth-quarter and full-year results
* Q4 revenue RMB 80.3 billion versus I/B/E/S view RMB 76.77 billion
LONDON, March 2 Four more financial firms, including Bank of China, have agreed to participate as clearing members in the London Metal Exchange's new suite of precious metals contracts when they launch on June 5, the LME said on Thursday.